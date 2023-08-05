Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.51

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.51 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 118.13 ($1.52). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.51), with a volume of 355,227 shares traded.

Lowland Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.98. The company has a market cap of £318.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowland Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

