Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Up 4.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$28.96. Approximately 79,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 197,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.17.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.3550052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

