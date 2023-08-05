Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,489,000 after buying an additional 3,291,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

