Mark Johnson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of A$72,580.00 ($48,711.41).

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Metcash alerts:

Metcash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company primarily in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.