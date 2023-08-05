Mark Johnson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of A$72,580.00 ($48,711.41).
Metcash Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Metcash Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company primarily in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Read More
