Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,467.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,467.00 and last traded at $1,438.28, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,445.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,345.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.