Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 137.3% in the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 424,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

