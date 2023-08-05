Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell Purchases 3,141 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maximus Stock Up 0.0 %

MMS opened at $79.59 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.