Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

