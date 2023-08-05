McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $437.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

