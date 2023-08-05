McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $459.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $459.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $421.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $437.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

