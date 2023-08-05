MetisDAO Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $14.70 or 0.00050633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $65.64 million and approximately $963,559.70 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.82638279 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,159,849.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

