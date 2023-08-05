MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $46.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

