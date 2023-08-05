Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

