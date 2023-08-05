MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (MIGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIGO opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.04) on Friday. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 312 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.93 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £75.79 million, a P/E ratio of -542.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57.

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

