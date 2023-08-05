MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (MIGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from MIGO Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MIGO opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.04) on Friday. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 312 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.93 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £75.79 million, a P/E ratio of -542.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 52.57.
