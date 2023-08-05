MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Major Shareholder George Cappy Purchases 157,170 Shares of Stock

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Cappy bought 157,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,740,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA opened at $6.01 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

