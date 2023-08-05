Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 320,191 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 775.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

LVS stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

