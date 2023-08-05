Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

