Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.67 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,080,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,080,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock worth $57,097,202. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Trading Up 17.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

