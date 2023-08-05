Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

