Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,165 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.53 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -398.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

