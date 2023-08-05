Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,343 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

