Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.98

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 6839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $538.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2,985.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,903,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 340,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,817,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

