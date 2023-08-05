MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $420.69

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.69 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 400.75 ($5.15). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.29), with a volume of 64,334 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 470 ($6.03) to GBX 518 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

