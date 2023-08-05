Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.67

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and traded as high as $120.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $118.95, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

