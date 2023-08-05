Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $208,058.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,561 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

