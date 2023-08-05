Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 20.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,023 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,082 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 159.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

