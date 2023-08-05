Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $554,291,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.