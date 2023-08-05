Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.55 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

