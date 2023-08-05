Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.49% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PAWZ stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

