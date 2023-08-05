Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Linde stock opened at $377.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

