Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $438.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

