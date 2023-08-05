Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

