Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after buying an additional 880,490 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.34.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:BXP opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $90.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.