Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

