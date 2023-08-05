Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

