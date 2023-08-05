Morgan Stanley Increases Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $15.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lemonade by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 184,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

