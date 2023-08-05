Morgan Stanley Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $32.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

