Morgan Stanley Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $19.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.30 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,373 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 165,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 383,338 shares during the period. EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

