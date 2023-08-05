Morgan Stanley Increases Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $4.75

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a negative net margin of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after buying an additional 139,787,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

