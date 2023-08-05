Morgan Stanley Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

JCI stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

