Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
