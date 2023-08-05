Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.