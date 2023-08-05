Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 183.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 12.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 937,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

