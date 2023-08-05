Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

