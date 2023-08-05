Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

