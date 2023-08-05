Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Seagen Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SGEN opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.
Insider Transactions at Seagen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.