Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 836.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

