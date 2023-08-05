Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

