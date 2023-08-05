MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,981 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,981 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.