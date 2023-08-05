MQS Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.73. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

