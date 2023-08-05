MQS Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

