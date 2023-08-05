MQS Management LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 25,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Accenture by 37.9% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 32,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 21.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Accenture by 42.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 82.4% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $312.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

